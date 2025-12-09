Marlon Howard Banks, Sharon Bjyrd

media release: This season’s exhibitions examine how personal, family and cultural histories shape the ways we live and create. This season’s artists translate memory and identity into a variety of visual art forms. Each exhibition invites reflection on resilience, revealing that cultural heritage is continually renewed through art, storytelling and shared experience. Together, these works illuminate how creativity helps to shape belonging across generations and cultures.

Winter Galleries Reception: Friday, January 9, 2026 | 5:30-8:30pm, Rotunda Stage Artist Talks start at 6pm

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Sunday, March 8, 2026:

Gallery II: Manifest Black

Visual storytelling of Black presence, power and becoming unites Sharon Bjyrd's intimate reflections on Black womanhood and cultural legacy with Marlon Howard Banks' homage to diaspora folktale traditions, symbolic realism and his self-defined style, “Forward & Black.”