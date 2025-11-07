RSVP for Maron Massey reception

media release: Maron Massey's exhibit of acrylic paintings on canvas at Holy Wisdom is a perfect fit with the mission of caring for the earth. Maron said, “my work is inspired by nature. Some of the paintings in this exhibit reflect time spent here at the monastery.” Maron wants people to be drawn in by her color palette first and then by the image. By using all the colors found in nature, she hopes her work will take people out of their daily concerns and recall what is really important.

The exhibit is on display in the Monastery Gathering Area from November 5, 2025 - February 3, 2026. Gallery hours are Tuesday - Friday, 8:00 am - 4:30pm (excluding holidays) and Sunday 10:00 – 11:00 am.

A reception takes place on Nov. 14:

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

6:00 pm – Reception opens

6:30 pm – Maron will share her thoughts about her work and answer questions

8:00 pm – Reception concludes

Light refreshments will be provided by the artist.

There is no cost to register. Please register by November 7, 2025, in order to have enough refreshments.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁: Maron Massey's work can be found throughout the Madison area. She has 14 paintings in the permanent collection at Epic, the University of Wisconsin purchased three for their new eastside clinic and she recently completed 10 murals and 30 paintings for a downtown condominium association.