Marques Morel, Jerrika Mighelle

media release: Tim Eddy curates the Slowpoke Songwriters Round series, featuring singer/songwriters from the Driftless Area. Support local artists by joining us for a night of original music with several songwriters, all on the stage together, sharing their music round robin style.

Marques Morel is a Midwestern American songwriter/folksinger, guitar-strummer/harmonica wailer, Street-performer/wandering troubadour, itinerant woodcutter/migrant worker, and a friend to all. Known for his intense and infectious energy on stage and his gritty and honest songwriting and delivery, Marques Morel will be found performing either as a one man show, or with his band, The Midnight Wind.

Jerrika Mighelle is a singer songwriter based in Wisconsin. Her second full length album, Brightest Star, expands on feelings of grief and remembrance. Brightest Star debuted on 2.24.2021 and is out now on all streaming services.

No cover, but tips for artists are always welcome. If you would like to take part on stage, please contact Tim Eddy.