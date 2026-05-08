Marques Morel, Simon Cropp

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

Simon will do a solo set, and then accompany Marques on his set.

SIMON CROPP is a flatpick guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, and country and bluegrass songwriter. His performance is equal parts dive bar bravado and fireside introspection.

Simon’s songwriting style is plainspoken storytelling, channeling classic country themes of love, heartbreak, and the landscapes he travels through. Both as a solo act and with his band Slapdash Bluegrass, Simon has shared stage with songwriting inspirations in The Last Revel, Possessed by Paul James, Margo Cilker, Clay Street Unit, and Joseph Huber.

Simon logs thousands of miles as a touring multi-instrumentalist, equally comfortable on pedal steel guitar, electric guitar, and bass. With a dreadnought guitar in hand, Simon’s flatpicking style blends country-inspired crosspicking with melodic sensibility to produce a sound that is as comfortable on a front porch as it is on a festival stage.

MARQUES MOREL is a Midwestern folksinger and storyteller, guitar-thumper/harmonica wailer, street-performer/wandering troubadour, steadfast woodcutter/migrant worker and a friend to all.

In response to his latest record, NO DEPRESSION stated- “There’s no filler here. Every song on ‘Tales and Tellings’ is packed with plenty of ear candy, revealing Morel’s wry wit that never turns smarmy. It’s delivered from the heart, dusty and roadworn, but undaunted.

Originally from the Illinois corn country, he has performed just about anywhere that anybody would listen: big city street corners around the world, county fairs, folk festivals, hole in the wall taverns/divebars/honky tonks, cabin porches, backyard barbeques, listening rooms, theatres large and small, and beside many campfires and woodstoves amongst the ghosts of his songwriter heroes.

Marques has had the honor of sharing stages with some of the great songsters of our time- Charlie Parr, Arlo McKinley, Joe Pug, Willy Tea Taylor, Riley Downing, Billy Don Burns, Pokey LaFarge, and Chicago Farmer to name a few of his favorites.