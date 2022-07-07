Marquette County Fair
Marquette County Fairgrounds, Westfield 757 Main St., Westfield, Wisconsin 53964
media release:
Thursday, July 7
10:00pm Jr and Open Rabbit Show
12:00pm Jr and Open Poultry Show
5:00pm Horse Speed Show
5:30pm Sheep, Goat, and Swine Show
6:00pm Nick’s Kids Show
8:00pm Live Band Madison County on baseball field, seating available or bring your own chair.
Friday, July 8
9:00am Beef Show
10:00-11:30am Lumberjack Show with paid admission
12:30-2:00 pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission
1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 6:00pm Nick’s Kids Show
2:00-8:00pm Escape Room with paid admission
3:30-5:00pm Lumberjack Jack Show with paid admission
5:30pm Live Band - Best Practice
6:30pm Youth Market Animal Auction
8:00pm Bull Riding Blowout
Saturday, July 9
9:00am Dairy Show
9:00am Horse Show
10:00-11:30am Lumberjack Show with paid admission
11:30am Registration 12:00pm Blue Ribbon Pie Contest Judging
12:00 Mighty Mites Showmanship
12:30-2:00pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission
2:00pm, 4:00pm, & 6:00pm Nicks Kids Show
2:30pm Dog Show at Highway Department Building
2:00pm to 8:00pm Escape Room with paid admission
3:30pm to 5:00pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission
6:30pm Tractor Pulls
7:00 to 11:00 pm DJ Express in Beer Tent
Sunday, July 10
10:00-11:30pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission
10:00-4pm Escape Room
11:00pm Kids Tractor Pull
12:00pm Parade of Champions
12:00-3 pm Polka Band - "Polkarioty" Click here for their website
12:30-2 pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission
2:30-4:00pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission