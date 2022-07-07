Marquette County Fair

media release:

Thursday, July 7

10:00pm Jr and Open Rabbit Show

12:00pm Jr and Open Poultry Show

5:00pm Horse Speed Show

5:30pm Sheep, Goat, and Swine Show

6:00pm Nick’s Kids Show

8:00pm Live Band Madison County on baseball field, seating available or bring your own chair.

Friday, July 8

9:00am Beef Show

10:00-11:30am Lumberjack Show with paid admission

12:30-2:00 pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission

1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 6:00pm Nick’s Kids Show

2:00-8:00pm Escape Room with paid admission

3:30-5:00pm Lumberjack Jack Show with paid admission

5:30pm Live Band - Best Practice

6:30pm Youth Market Animal Auction

8:00pm Bull Riding Blowout

Saturday, July 9

9:00am Dairy Show

9:00am Horse Show

10:00-11:30am Lumberjack Show with paid admission

11:30am Registration 12:00pm Blue Ribbon Pie Contest Judging

12:00 Mighty Mites Showmanship

12:30-2:00pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission

2:00pm, 4:00pm, & 6:00pm Nicks Kids Show

2:30pm Dog Show at Highway Department Building

2:00pm to 8:00pm Escape Room with paid admission

3:30pm to 5:00pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission

6:30pm Tractor Pulls

7:00 to 11:00 pm DJ Express in Beer Tent

Sunday, July 10

10:00-11:30pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission

10:00-4pm Escape Room

11:00pm Kids Tractor Pull

12:00pm Parade of Champions

12:00-3 pm Polka Band - "Polkarioty" Click here for their website

12:30-2 pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission

2:30-4:00pm Lumberjack Show with paid admission​