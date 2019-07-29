Marquette Neighborhood Association Meeting

press release: Bylaw Amendment Informational Meeting

July 29th at 6:00 PM at the Willy Street Co-op East meeting room.

MNA operates under a set of bylaws that was originally drafted in 1999 and that is in need of an update. Over the spring and summer a group of MNA board members has worked to put together a set of proposed new bylaws and is now requesting neighborhood input into that process. A meeting will be held on July 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Willy St. Co-op meeting room for the purpose of input and discussion. If you are unable to make it to the July 29 meeting but have comments or suggestions you would like to share, please submit your comments in the MNA Board at mnaboard@marquette-neighborhood.org.

After the public meeting, the working group will meet again to go over the suggestions that were offered and a second neighborhood meeting will be held if needed. The final proposed bylaws will be shared with the neighborhood in advance of the annual meeting in October, at which time they will be offered for approval by the membership.