press release: Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 9 AM – 1 PM

We welcome you to join us on Sunday, April21st at 10:00am SHARP for the annual Marquette Neighborhood Egg Hunt in Orton Park. Children of all ages and their families are welcome to the FREE EVENT! Sunday hiding eggs at 9am, hunt at 10am. Bring a dish to pass in the gazebo.