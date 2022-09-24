MARRCH for Abortion Rights

media release: MARRCH will be holding a pro-Abortion protest Sat 1:00 top of State St at the Capitol! We are counter- protesting the so called “Wi right to life’s” annual demonstration, they’re a dangerous group who put women and non-binary and trans people’s lives at risk, some of who have and will die! Wisconsin is overwhelmingly pro-choice-pro-abortion. The Wisconsin anti abortion group is the opposite. Sat, Sept 24, look for the long Banner saying MARRCH in bright colors! Stand with us for Bodily Autonomy! We will stand together, make our voices heard and never back down about our freedom to choose because these are our bodies, it is our choice and it’s our right to decide! Join MARCH. Sept 24, 1:00, top of State Street at the Capitol! 1:00-3:00 we are for safe and noisy protests! Not an event for children or pets! See you there!