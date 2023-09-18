MARRCH Rally

media release: Please join The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare at the Capitol to celebrate abortion access being restored in Wisconsin! We plan on dancing, celebrating our and others grassroots efforts, and updating everyone on our new demands for expanding abortion access in Wisconsin!

https://www.madisonmarrch.org/events

Come down and sign the petition!

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/expanding-abortion-access-in-wisconsin