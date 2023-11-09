Marriage and Family Focus Open House

media release: Come help Marriage and Family Focus celebrate our new space! The event is open to all inquiring clients and neighboring businesses. You will also have the opportunity to see how easy it is to get started with your mental health journey. Learn more about our groups and services that we offer. Remarks from the practice owner, Anne Smith will also be made about our approach. Refreshments will be included!

5:00 pm -7:30 pm, Thursday, November 9, 307 South Paterson St. Suite 120 Madison, WI 53703

