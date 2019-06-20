Marriage Equality Fifth Anniversary

press release: County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will join Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and other officials to celebrate the fifth anniversary of marriage equality Thursday evening prior to the Dane County Board meeting. They will be joined by one of the first couples to be married on that historic day, Renee Roll Currie and Shari Roll Currie as well as other couples and family members who participated in that great day in 2014. Come for the celebration, stay for cake and music from Common Chords.

Thursday, June 20, 2019, 6:00 p.m., City County Building steps, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd