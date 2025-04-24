7:30 pm, 4/24-26. $28.

media release: Two strangers, left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, unshared fantasies, never knowing that they're just a floor away from each other and the friendship...or maybe more...of their dreams. Featuring trunk songs from popular Sondheim musicals, many of which were later restored to other shows, MARRY ME A LITTLE is a way to peek deeper into the mind of this master of contemporary musical theater.

Featuring Abby Nichols and Amanda Rodriguez. Directed by Emily Glick. Music Direction by Lisa Erdman.