Follow along on a daring 1001-day mission to get an international crew to Mars and return them safely back to Earth. They will face many challenges and dangers along the way. This adventure teaches us about the obstacles future astronauts will have to endure, and showcases the beauty of the red planet. (Watch the trailer.) We will also explore the current night sky looking for planets and constellations.

