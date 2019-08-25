Mars Hall Band, JR & the Strangers

press release: August 25, Fundraiser for Fetch Rescue

1-2:30PM – JR & the Strangers

Rolling through the heartland of Americana rust, J.R. & The Strangers plays outlaw folk music, rooted in the blues and on a mission to stay weird.

3:30-5:00PM – Mars Hall Band

Up & coming original music group “Mars Hall” from Madison, WI highlighting 4 long time area musicians in a high energy performance you don't want to miss!