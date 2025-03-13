DJ Mars Starstuff

to

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release:  Every Thursday we celebrate music from around the world with our Global Grooves night! Whether it’s Latin or Brazilian grooves, French disco, Afrobeat, Japanese city pop or funky tropical sounds….these global sounds are handpicked by some of Madison’s finest DJs, designed for vibe and guaranteed to groove!

Info

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
to
Google Calendar - DJ Mars Starstuff - 2025-03-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Mars Starstuff - 2025-03-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Mars Starstuff - 2025-03-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Mars Starstuff - 2025-03-13 19:00:00 ical