Mars: The Ultimate Voyage

Media Release: We invite you to explore the question—what will it take to get astronauts to Mars—and back—safely? This dynamic, animated experience highlights real NASA research and initiatives that are preparing the next generation of astronauts to travel to Mars. It illuminates how creativity, collaboration, communication, and expertise in a diverse number of fields are key for the success of deep space travel—while also inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals!

April Public Shows:

Note that these are in-person programs. Masks are suggested.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 7:30-8:30 PM CDT

Thursday, April 25, 2024 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Thursday, April 25, 2024 7:30-8:30 PM CDT

Tickets pricing is $6 per person for Madison city residents and $9 for non-residents.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket window with CASH ONLY for any shows that are not sold out.

CONCESSIONS now available... fruit snacks and water... all proceeds directly benefit the Planetarium!

The ticket window opens 30 minutes before each show. Plan to arrive at least 25 minutes prior to show time!

Seating is on a first-come first-served basis.