media release: New LAB^4 exhibitions open on Tuesday, July 8.

Willow Sanctuary by the artist, master naturalist, land steward, and environmental educator, mars. "I am deeply encouraged by the possibility of highlighting women builders and connecting people and plants through place and curiosity," explains mars, "As an Artist, Ecological Restorationist, and representation of my Ancestors wildest dreams, I am joyful to be a part of watering seeds of interest around honoring Art as common soil to cultivate germination of ideas, curiosity, and connection."

On display from Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, August 29, 2025.