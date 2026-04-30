Marsha Dean Polk & Antonio Polk

from the Urban League mailing list: Meet Marsha & Antonio Polk for a book signing, film trailer screening, and fireside chat moderated by ULGM CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony.

Join us for a powerful evening of conversation, storytelling, and independent film at the Urban League Black Business Hub.

This special event centers on Angels In The Rye, the award‑winning book by Marsha Dean Polk, and its journey from page to screen. The evening brings together literature, lived experience, and filmmaking through a book signing, a fireside chat, and film trailer screenings featuring the creative work of Marsha Dean Polk and Antonio Polk.

The fireside chat will be moderated by ULGM CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony, offering an intimate and thoughtful conversation about storytelling, resilience, and the creative process behind adapting a deeply personal narrative into film.

About Angels In The Rye

Angels In The Rye tells the story of a teenager whose life unravels after abuse leaves her with a child and profound inner turmoil. Forced to confront a harsh world far too early, she struggles to overcome her past, reclaim her voice, and take control of her future.

The story explores themes of trauma, healing, faith, and perseverance—and serves as both a cautionary tale and a message of hope for those navigating their own journeys.

Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Marsha Dean Polk and participate in a book signing.

Film Screenings

The event will also feature Movie Trailer Screenings for:

Angels In The Rye

Directed by Antonio Polk, starring Antonio Polk and Marsha Dean Polk

Better Off Dead

An independent film by Antonio Polk also featuring Marsha Polk as a supporting actress.

Detained

An additional Antonio Polk film screening

Together, these screenings highlight Antonio Polk’s commitment to meaningful, story‑driven independent film.

Featured Guests

Marsha Dean Polk is a writer, actress, and creative visionary whose work reflects resilience, faith, and purpose. She is the author of three books: Life Is But A Four‑Leaf Clover, Angels In The Rye, and A Revelation. An award‑winning author, Marsha has also appeared in numerous stage plays and independent films throughout the Chicago area.

Angels In The Rye has been adapted into a feature film for which Marsha wrote the screenplay, served as Executive Producer and Assistant Director, and appeared as an actress. Her mission is to inspire others to persevere, lead with love, and stand firm through life’s challenges.

Antonio Polk is a multifaceted producer, director, and actor with more than 30 years of experience in film, television, and theater. A member of SAG‑AFTRA and AGMA, Antonio’s credits include appearances in Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Empire, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, and numerous independent films.

Based in Wisconsin, Antonio is passionate about clean, meaningful storytelling and community‑driven filmmaking. He currently has multiple projects in post‑production, including Angels In The Rye and Better Off Dead.

Moderator: Dr. Ruben L. Anthony

Dr. Ruben L. Anthony is the CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. As moderator, he will guide a thoughtful fireside chat exploring creativity, storytelling, and the broader impact of literature and film in shaping community conversations.