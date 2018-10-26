press release: Doug Moe interviews Marshall Cook

“Marshall Cook has created a glorious cast of characters inhabiting a small Wisconsin town, from the joke-cracking radio DJ to the married owners of a diner. Beneath the surface of a town known for its Polar Plunge and Cow Chip Toss, readers will discover love and heartbreak, secrets from the past, the battle between the sexes, and even a dog named Frederick Douglass. With echoes of Sherwood Anderson and William Faulkner, Marshall Cook gives us America—and ourselves.” – Emily Auerbach