Madison Made: Marshall Erdman's Legacy in Madison and Beyond

Media Release: MADISON MADE:  MARSHALL ERDMAN'S LEGACY IN MADISON AND BEYOND. takes place Friday, April 26th at 7:00 in the FUS Landmark Auditorium, 900 University Bay Dr.  The presenter is UW-Madison Professor Anna Andrzejewski.  Her presentation examines Erdman's innovations and legacy and considers the ways Erdman's designs radically reshaped the landscape of post-WWII suburbs. It pays particular attention to Erdman's work with Frank Lloyd Wright at FUS, considering how their relationship proved formative at a crucial juncture in Erdman's career.    

