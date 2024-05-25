Marshall Tucker Band, Jefferson Starship

media release: Legendary rock band Jefferson Starship is landing in Baraboo, in May.

The group will be joining famed Southern rockers, The Marshall Tucker Band, as special guests on their “Live On Cloud 9” Tour to bring fans an exciting night full of hits at the Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells on 5/25/24. Celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary this year, Jefferson Starship will be breaking out a collection of their classic fan favorites, along with some new sonic sounds from their most recent record, Mother of the Sun.

Crafting classic hits like "Miracles," "Jane," and countless other chart-toppers, Jefferson Starship solidified themselves as one of the most successful arena-playing bands of the classic rock era. While the band's lineup may have changed over the years, the current members, including co-founder David Freiberg, serve as a true testament to the timelessness and heart of the band.