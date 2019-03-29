Marshmallow Constellations
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: We will use toothpicks and marshmallows to make star constellations. Kids can choose a constellation, assemble it, and then choose to eat it or take it home. In the process, we will gain engineering skills and learn to design, plan, and build.
This event is free for museum members or free with admission. No registration is required.
