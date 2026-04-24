Marta Hansen (album release)

× Expand Sara LeFleur Marta Hansen and the body of a piano in a field. Marta Hansen

media release: Marta Hansen is releasing a new album of unique, stripped-down arrangements of some of the most loved 90’s and early aught’s songs. Stripped is a collection of Hansen’s most popular covers that she has honed over the years with many live performances. Hansen is known locally for her ethereal, unique arrangements and this album reflects that. As a Xennial, Hansen came of age in the 90’s and her musical taste always has inspiration from the music of Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, and the like. Each of the 16 tracks on this album honor the originals while putting a new take on them.

The album was recorded locally in Madison, with Audrey Martinovich at Audio for the Arts. All songs feature Hansen on either piano and vocals or ukulele and vocals. Two of the tracks, Creep by Radiohead, and Hurt by Nine Inch Nails, feature her teenage sons. Creep features her son, Willem, on piano, and Ben, on violin. And Hurt features Willem on piano. Hansen says that making music with her kids is incredibly special and it will be a memory they always cherish.

The album will be released on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and all other streaming platforms on May 8, under Marta Hansen. The album will also be available on Hansen’s website for direct download.

A live album release performance is slated for Thursday, May 28, at 7PM at Glass Nickel in Downtown Sun Prairie. Hansen will also be performing around the Madison and Sun Prairie area throughout the Summer and into the Fall. Information on additional live performances can be found on martahansenmusic.com, and on Marta Hansen Music on Facebook and Instagram, and on Marta Hansen on Bandcamp.