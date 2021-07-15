Marta Hansen (album release)

× Expand Sara Storm Sun Prairie-based songwriter and pianist Marta Hansen.

media release: Marta Hansen’s first original album is sure to draw out some emotion. The Other Side is a reflective piano/vocal-centric album built around her own life experiences. Hansen wrote nine original songs for this album, plus one bonus cover track. It is sure to connect to listeners and compel them to interpret the songs from their own experiences.

The album was recorded over the past 6 months at Lunar Lava Audio in Fort Atkinson. All songs feature Hansen on vocals and piano, and several layer in additional instruments like electric guitars and drums, and additional vocals. As a child of the 90s, Hansen’s music is strongly influenced by the decade’s strong rock vocals and lyrics. This is a common thread that weaves through every track on the album.

An album release performance is slated for July 15 on the rooftop at The Loft 132 in downtown Sun Prairie from 6-9pm. Hansen will also be taking the show on the road this summer, performing for the loyal fans and venues she has gained over the past several years performing throughout Dane County. Don’t miss your opportunity to hear these brand new tracks live.

The Album is slated for release on July 13 on her website, MartaHansenMusic.com, which is also where you can find a schedule of her performances. It will also be released on all your favorite streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and others.