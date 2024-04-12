Marta Hansen (EP release)

media release: Marta Hansen’s newest release, the EP Of a Certain Age, encapsulates the emotions around being a woman, aging, and being a mother of children that are starting to spread their wings. Hansen tends to draw her songwriting inspiration from her own life and being a mother in her mid-40s with teenagers, her inspiration in seeped in those daily moments of her life. Hansen wrote four original songs for this EP, which was released March 4. It is sure to connect with listeners, especially those going through similar experiences.

The EP was recorded at Lunar Lava Studios in Fort Atkinson, which is also where she recorded her full length album, The Other Side, that was released back in 2021. She works with owner and sound technician Jeff Peterson to help her bring her songs to life. All songs feature Hansen on piano and vocals, with Jeff Peterson on drums and Daniel McDonald on guitar. Hansen came of age during the 90s grunge era, so even though her music is heavily emotive and feminine, she likes to infuse inspiration from 90s rock, as well. She has a powerful and classically trained voice that is often compared to artists such as Tori Amos, Laura Nyro, and Natalie Merchant.

There is a performance scheduled for Friday, April 12, from 8-10pm at Bierock in Madison where Hansen will begin with a showcase of her new EP songs, followed by a full set of other originals, as well as some of her most popular covers. She is also performing around the Madison and Sun Prairie area throughout the Spring and Summer, promoting her new music.

The EP is available on her website, martahansenmusic.com, as well as all streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Pandora.

Spotify: https://open.spotify. com/album/ 79ihJc2LWfKXoGhC3tLKyf?si= rcUwZky2Q_iI1ZdlkrBD3w

Apple Music: https://music.apple. com/us/album/of-a-certain-age- ep/1732590763

YouTube Music: https://music.youtube. com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_ nSdofvIrOVGxSJdATKDxJ7jDkqCSAc sa0&si=CCkrBF9aTFxdEUHw