media release: This season’s exhibitions examine how personal, family and cultural histories shape the ways we live and create. This season’s artists translate memory and identity into a variety of visual art forms. Each exhibition invites reflection on resilience, revealing that cultural heritage is continually renewed through art, storytelling and shared experience. Together, these works illuminate how creativity helps to shape belonging across generations and cultures.

Winter Galleries Reception: Friday, January 9, 2026 | 5:30-8:30pm, Rotunda Stage Artist Talks start at 6pm

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 25, 2025 – Sunday, February 22, 2026

Portraits as Jazz/Improvisation in Sound; Improvisation in Form

Martel Chapman

Chapman’s work is a tribute to the creators of jazz music who have shaped and inspired him. Drawing from a culture that continues to influence art across the globe—from Africa to the wider world—his work explores improvisation in sound and improvisation in form.