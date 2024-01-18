Martha Graham Technique & Repertory

media release: Taught by Miki Orihara, Bessie award winning former principal dancer, soloist, and faculty for Martha Graham Dance Company, NYC

Intermediate and Advanced dancers from other technique bases will learn fundamentals of this technique. Dancers with Graham technique will explore details, accuracy, and deeper nuance in their training.

Focus will be on imagery, dramatic intent and gesture, correct body alignment, use of the fundamentals of effort and space, and complexities of rhythm and tempo. Graham repertory may be used to explore the connection between the technique and Graham’s choreography.

For Intermediate/Advanced dancers ages 12-adult