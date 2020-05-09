Martha Graham: The Next Generation

press release:

With Kanopy 2

Witness the future of modern dance!

Martha Graham’s distinct method and bold body of work provides the aesthetic foundation and the physical technique. Her combination of power and passion provide the inspiration for the next generation of modern dance, explored by Kanopy 2. This training company is drawn from the most advanced dancers of the Kanopy Dance Academy, bringing energy and passion to the stage in both new and repertory works. Experience the visions of a diverse range of dancers and local choreographers and see the future of the art form, rooted in Graham and reaching for the stars.

Join us for a post-show reception following the 8 PM performance.