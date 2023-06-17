Martha Wainwright

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: Martha Wainwright’s role as an artist has always been to embrace her wildness and sketch out her raw depth. This edge is what makes Wainwright uncompromisingly herself and continues to draw in an audience two decades on. This singer-songwriter born from music royalty will perform on Saturday, June 17 at 8:00 pm - marking the last live performance of the 2022-23 season. 

