ONLINE: Martin Eden

press release: MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema series returns this fall with online screenings of eight critically acclaimed and award-winning films from around the world. These are available to screen Wednesday nights beginning October 7. The series continues weekly through mid-December.

Oct. 21: Martin Eden: (ticket link TBA)

A sweeping, big-canvas period drama, Martin Eden is a worthy new addition to Italy’s rich art cinema canon. Adapted from Jack London’s semi-autobiographical novel, the film recounts the rousing tale of a working-class sailor who rises above his station by pursuing a career as a self-taught writer. As Martin becomes romantically entangled with a wealthy university student and ascends to the bourgeoisie, his lofty new vantage point spurs a profound political awakening. Emotionally involving and intellectually rigorous, Pietro Marcello’s acclaimed film is anchored by a star-making performance from Luca Marinelli, who won the Best Actor Prize at the Venice Film Festival and has justifiably earned critical comparisons to a young Robert De Niro.

“An absolute blast. Includes documentary footage, wealthy decadence, left-wing politics, angry speeches (in Italian!), beautiful women, square-jawed men, quotations from Baudelaire and the heroic deployment of manual typewriters, hand-rolled cigarettes, ascots and Volvo sedans. Everything I love in movies, more or less.” – A.O. Scott, The New York Times

“Spellbinding. One of the best films of the last decade.” – Sight and Sound

Spotlight Cinema screenings are free for MMoCA members, who will be able to access a limited number of free views. Non-members are encouraged to register through the Eventbrite link for each film at MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema page and will be prompted to pay directly through the distributor website. Become an MMoCA member today for free access to the entire Spotlight Cinema lineup, and enjoy many other great benefits throughout the year!

Films will be available starting at 7 pm the night of the screening and will be available to view for one week. Check the Spotlight Cinema page and our social media channels for details on upcoming films.