Martin Henn, Antoine McNeail, Shawn Vasquez, KC Phillips, Kayla Ruth, Deon Green, music by Jake Snell

Jardin 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: GREEN-LIT COMEDY IS BACK and with a stacked lineup at that!
Comedian Jake Snell and the illustrious Deon Green host a fantastic lineup of local legends headlined by the Madison return of Martin Henn from Austin, Texas!
This is one you won't want to miss, and one of the best shows you'll see for the rest of 2019 =)
Jardin just built a new stage and the place is more beautiful than ever, with a whole new way to accommodate shows and make for a good time.
8pm start on the dot so come early, have a seat, then check out the wonderful:
Antoine McNeail
Shawn Vasquez
Kayla Ruth
Hosted by Deon Green
Music by Jake Snell
Drop a Lincoln ($5) at the door and have fun!