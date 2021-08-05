Martin Henn, Rich D'Amore, Andre Ricks

press release: $10

Join us August 5, at 9pm at The Rigby as Martin Henn returns to his hometown of Madison to record his first ever comedy album! Martin started his career in Madison and moved to Austin just a few years ago to pursue standup. It turned out to be a promising move, and he is excited to be joined by the Madison public, friends, family, and supporters who will make this an excellent night!

Joining Martin on the lineup will be Madison comedian Rich D'Amore and Austin comedian Andre Ricks! Join us at The Rigby, this will be a great one!

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.