ONLINE: Martin Luther King and the Concept of the Beloved Community

press release: Please join Madison College and the Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies in an online guest lecture from Kazu Haga, author of Healing Resistance: A Radically Different Response to Harm, My Life and Training in the Nonviolent Legacy of Dr. King.

For Dr. Martin Luther King, the end-goal of all organizing efforts was the creation of the “Beloved Community,” a way of community and relationship building that respects the full humanity of all people. By teaching nonviolence, Dr. King believed we could learn not only to transform unjust systems, but repair broken relationships and build new models of community.

Kazu Haga combines his own experiences as a Japanese immigrant, Buddhist, Kingian nonviolence trainer, and community organizer to an applied perspective on incorporating King’s teachings in daily practice.

This event is co-sponsored by the Madison College Institute for Equity and Transformational Change and the Madison College Office of Equity and Inclusion and is offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies.

