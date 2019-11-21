Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Terrace Reconstruction

press release: The city is planning to reconstruction the sidewalks and terraces on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. between the Capitol Square and the Monona Terrace (Main St. to Wilson St.). The project will include removal of the existing pavers and concrete sidewalk, and replacing the sidewalks with new standard concrete and colored concrete. All of the existing trees on these blocks will also be removed, and new street trees will be planted with the project. The project will also include installation of a sidewalk support system, which will allow for an improved growing environment for the new trees.

Construction is currently scheduled to begin in April 2020 and last until about the end of June 2020.

A public involvement meeting is being held at the date time and location noted below. The City is seeking input on proposed designs for the new sidewalk and tree layout of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Thursday, November 21 at 6pm

Rm. 206 of the Madison Municipal Building

215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

This meeting is being held before the Downtown Coordinating Committee.