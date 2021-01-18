ONLINE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Virtual Action

media release: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream for a better society. One built upon community and unity, on equity and diversity and on the strength of togetherness. To honor the life and work of Dr. King, we’re calling on you to join us in a day of community action!

On Monday, January 18, United Way of Dane County is hosting two 90-minute, virtual conversations at 10:00 am and 3:30 pm as an extension of our Centennial Conversations initiative. Sign up today for the time that best fits your schedule! We want to hear about your unique experiences and dreams for this community. And we’ll use what we learn to better serve you and your neighbors in Dane County for years to come.

Register Today

As Dr. King once said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” So, speak up, share your voice and be a part of the solution!

Can’t attend a conversation on January 18? We’ll be hosting a third session on Tuesday, January 19 at 11:30 am. Please register for the date and time that works best for you. And encourage your friends and family to join, too!