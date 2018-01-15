Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest Readings

press release: What social change in the world would you most like to see? Enter our teen essay contest on this theme by Jan. 8 for a chance at a $25 prize. (Grades 7-12, limit 2 pgs.) All ages are welcome to join us on Jan. 15 to hear some of Martin Luther King’s speeches, as well as our contest winner’s essay! We will also have the button-maker out for you to create buttons of your favorite quotes.