Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. General admission: $15; Students: Free (ticket required)

media release:

Bassist and composer Martin Wind was born in Flensburg, Germany in 1968 and has been living in the New York City area since 1996. He earned a diploma as Orchestra Musician at the Cologne Conservatory and completed his master’s degree in jazz composition and performance at NYU.

In 1995 Martin came in third at the International Thelonious Monk Bass Competition in Washington, D.C., and in 1996 he won the first Cognac Hennessy/Blue Note Jazz Search in Germany.

In 2000 he was the first jazz musician to win the Cultural Award of his home state Schleswig-Holstein.

Martin has released more than 20 albums as leader/co-leader including his debut album “Gone with the Wind” (1993), quartet recordings “Salt & Pepper” (2007) and “Get it?” (2009), as well as the orchestral album “Turn out the Stars – music written or inspired by Bill Evans” (2014) featuring Scott Robinson (tenor sax), Bill Cunliffe (piano) and Joe La Barbera (drums), which Paquito D’Rivera called “disgustingly beautiful”. More recent releases include “Light Blue” (2018) and “White Noise” (2020), both of which received four-star reviews in Downbeat Magazine. Late 2021 saw the release of his latest album “My Astorian Queen” in celebration of the 25th anniversary of his move to New York City.

Martin Wind has recorded and/or performed with the following artists: Guidon Kremer, Christoph Eschenbach, Mstislav Rostopowitch, Lalo Schifrin, Monty Alexander, Pat Metheny, Clark Terry, Slide Hampton, Toots Thielemans, Buddy DeFranco Michael and Randy Brecker, Eddie Daniels, Phil Woods, Johnny Griffin, Bucky Pizzarelli, Johnny Mandel, Frank Wess, James Moody, Hank Jones, John Scofield, Sting, Ann Hampton Callaway, Michel Legrand, Anat Cohen, Benny Green, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra and others.

Since 2015 he's been part of the Kennedy Center Honors Gala, backing up world stars such as James Taylor, Reneé Fleming, John Legend, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock and others.