media release: From Sept 3-30, Marty Pipp Petillo shares 20 traditional and art quilts in this retrospective exhibition (1999-2009), a visual display of early growth and inspiration that fueled her fiber art journey. Meet the Artist Reception on Friday, Sept 27, 5:30-7 pm.

Blue Bar Quilts, 5333 University Ave, Middleton 53705

Hours: MWF 10 am-5 pm; TTh 10 am-6 pm; Sat 10 am-4 pm; Sun 12-4 pm