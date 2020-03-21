Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
×
2018 pick: Marty Stuart got his start as a teenager in bluegrass legend Lester Flatt’s group, and also played with Johnny Cash before becoming a hitmaker on the country charts in the ‘90s. Never one to be fettered by genre restrictions, Stuart’s 2017 album with His Fabulous Superlatives, Way Out West, ambles into roots rock territory to great effect.
Info
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589 View Map
Music