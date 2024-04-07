media release: APRIL 7 Marty Supreme (2025) A fast-paced ride following Marty Mauser, a table tennis prodigy, hustler, and narcissist. The plot follows his abrasive quest to win a world title while dodging debt, ruining personal relationships (notably with his pregnant partner, Rachel), and scamming his way to a Tokyo tournament. Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A’Zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Koto Kawaguchi. Sports Drama, Dark Comedy. 2 hours 29 minutes. Rated R.