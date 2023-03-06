media release: Exacerbated by cramped quarters and exhaustion due to the stress of the Vietnam War, simmering racial tensions aboard the USS Kitty Hawk came to a violent confrontation in October 1972. Marv Truhe was a JAG lawyer who defended several of the sailors and relates what really happened in his gripping, first-person account.

This event is free and is suitable for all ages.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation in memory of Pat Finley.