Marvel Multiverse Adventure

media release: A Multiverse Adventure With Matt Forbeck. Friday, July 25 | Doors at 5 PM | Game at 5:30 PM

Enter the Marvel Universe with award-winning writer and legendary game designer Matt Forbeck!

Matt Forbeck has worked with every major name in the industry — Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, Halo, Minecraft, and more. He’s an Origins Award winner and New York Times-bestselling author who's written over 30 novels and designed dozens of beloved games across tabletop, video games, and comics.

Now he’s bringing his epic storytelling talents to Git Gud Lounge for one unforgettable Marvel tabletop experience.

Want to watch the magic happen? It's free.