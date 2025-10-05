media release: Piano/Voice/Guitar: Leo Dreis Saxophone: Jovon Williams. Bass: Henry Breen. Drums: Tarek Abdelqader

The improvisational spirit of Marvelous travels through his piano, voice and guitar. Steeped in soul & blues, he conveys heartfelt messages that transcend time.

He is inspired by the piano stylings of New Orleans, the rhythms of Russian dances and the written word of fairy tales. Moreover, Marvelous creates innovative stories of song in service to the heart.

Through his artistry, he skillfully merges these diverse elements into a seamless tapestry of sound. Further, Marvelous attends to each performance with presence, carrying a deep reverence for music history and sonic craftsmanship. He approaches each show with a communal spirit, with the intention of connecting with other humans.