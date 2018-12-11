press release: The Wisconsin Film Festival (WFF), in partnership with WUD Film, is excited to announce a new season of free Tuesday Night Movie Club screenings at the Marquee at Union South!

Launched in the fall of 2017 as a way to build up excitement for our 20th Annual Wisconsin Film Festival, these free monthly screenings featured films and shorts from past WFFs as well as special guests and fun Festival giveaways. We had so much fun last year that we decided to do it again this fall. Please join us and keep the Festival’s community spirit alive and kicking through the end of the year.