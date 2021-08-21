Marx in the Park: Expropriate the Rich!

press release: While the pandemic shows no signs of abating, the current extension of the eviction moratorium is a half-hearted measure that only covers areas with “substantial and high transmission” of the coronavirus. This is nothing more than a cynical, last-ditch effort by a section of the capitalist class at appeasing an increasingly angry and frustrated working class! More than a decade after the brutal 2008 housing crisis, capitalism continues to be unable to guarantee even a minimally dignified life for millions of working Americans. With numerous calls for rent strikes and even many heroic local efforts to fight evictions, it remains unclear how to solve the looming eviction tsunami. We will discuss the need to unite tenants’ struggles with workplace struggles and a socialist political program to end the Housing Crisis: expropriate the rich and cap rent prices to 10% of wages. The discussion will be followed by a picnic with music, food, and beverages.