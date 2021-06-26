Marx in the Park: Fight the Right

press release: Fight the Right! The election of Donald Trump and the corresponding rise of right wing extremism reflects a loss of faith by the capitalists as well as the working class in the bourgeois institutions.

As the masses desperately search for a way out, the process of radicalisation on a global scale is expressed in huge swings to the right and also to the left. The process of radicalisation will intensify as the crisis unfolds, provoking an even sharper polarisation between the classes and preparing the way for even bigger revolutionary explosions.

Join the IMT for Marx in the Park: A Forum to Discuss the Tasks of the Movement!

June 26, 11am at Brittingham Park.