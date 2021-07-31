Marx in the Park: World In Revolt

press release: A Revolutionary Period is being prepared!

World capitalism is lurching from one crisis to another, making life unbearable for billions of people. Growing numbers of workers and youth are desperately seeking a way out. As consciousness is transformed, an era of revolutionary eruptions on a world scale is in preparation.

Come and join us to discuss these processes, the perspective for Socialism in our Lifetime, and what are the tasks today for revolutionaries all around the globe. The discussion will be based on the document ""World Perspectives"" discussed in the 2021 IMT World Congress. The discussion will be followed by a picnic with music, food, and berberages.