Mary Ann Ackerman
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This exhibit is being shared with us by Ackerman’s daughter Karla. Mary Ann studied art at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN and at the UW-Madison. She went on to get her Masters in Fine Art at the Chicago Institute of Art. She later taught in Madison public schools and at the UW-Madison. Ackerman specialized in water color art, concentrating on Wisconsin landscapes.
