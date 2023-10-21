Mary Bergin

Discussing "Small-Town Wisconsin: Fun, Surprising, And Exceptional Road Trips," new book. Free.

media release: You know the adage. Good things come in small packages. Here’s proof: dozens of delicious little destinations that delight travelers who crave fun, safe, surprising, and under-the-radar escapes from big-city bustle and congestion. Time to downshift and discover the natural beauty, unique spirit, and enduring character of unusual burgs of Wisconsin. An eclectic mix of communities makes the cut for this selective guide to rural treasures, many of which are lesser known because of limited or no advertising. Visit for an hour, day, overnight or longer. All these special places have a population of no more than 5,000 people, and many have less than 1,000.