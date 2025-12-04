7 & 9:30 pm, 2/27-28. $31.

media release: Mary Beth Barone is a comedian, writer, and actor. She stars on the hit Amazon/A24 comedy series Overcompensating, which she also wrote on. Mary Beth made her late -night standup debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and returned to perform on the show again in 2024. Her self-produced her first standup special THOUGHT PROVOKING, released in April 2024. She has headlined sold out shows at New York Comedy Fest, Netflix Comedy Festival, and the Edinburgh Fringe. Mary Beth is the co-host of the popular podcast RIDE with Benito Skinner. Her standup has been (accurately) described as dark post-modernism and ingeniously self-aware.